Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 1,228,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,043. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

