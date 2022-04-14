Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $18,937,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $12,531,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,928,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCNU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

