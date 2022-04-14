Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $106.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.45.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.15. 531,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,381. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.