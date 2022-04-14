BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$23.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.44.

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 158,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.57. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$21.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$155.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.7611674 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

