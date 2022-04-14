BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$23.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.44.
TSE:TCN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 158,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.57. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$21.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,485.40.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
