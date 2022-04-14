BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:F opened at $15.51 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

