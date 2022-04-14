BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 72.8% in March

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DMB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 156,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,306. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

