Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $102.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.70.

BAH opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

