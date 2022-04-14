Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $31.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

