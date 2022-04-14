BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.75.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.