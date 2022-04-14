Boson Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.20 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00266057 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000902 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00021168 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.70 or 0.00665374 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

