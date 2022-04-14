Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

