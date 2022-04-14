Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Bouygues stock remained flat at $$35.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

