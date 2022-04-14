Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 3,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTWNU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Bridgetown by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

