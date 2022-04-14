Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

MNRL stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

