Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $229.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.