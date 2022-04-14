Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.66. The stock had a trading volume of 281,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,068. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

