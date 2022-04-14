Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,357 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.21. 4,673,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,377. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

