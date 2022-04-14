Brighton Jones LLC Buys 29 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $512.21. 1,062,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,153. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.26 and a 200-day moving average of $441.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $526.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

