Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.