Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 64,100,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,055,892. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

