Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,446 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.65. 8,647,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,935. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day moving average is $171.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

