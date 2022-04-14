Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,859. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.