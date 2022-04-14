Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,797,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,576,444. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.