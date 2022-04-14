Brighton Jones LLC Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in S&P Global by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $396.31. 2,458,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.54 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

