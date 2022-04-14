BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives $11.25 Average PT from Brokerages

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $8,445,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,210 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 348,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,975. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -93.51%.

About BrightSpire Capital (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.