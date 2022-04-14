Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 500,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.20. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $4,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 337.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 88,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

