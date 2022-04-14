Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $97.74. 77,627,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,229,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

