Brokerages Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Post Earnings of $9.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $9.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.53. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $6.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $32.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.45 to $34.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $39.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $43.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $290.45. 3,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.35. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

