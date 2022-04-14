Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post $2.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the lowest is $2.44. General Dynamics also posted earnings of $2.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $243.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $182.43 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.