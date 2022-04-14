Brokerages Anticipate GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. 1,470,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,159. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

