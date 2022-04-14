Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.48. 207,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

