Brokerages Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will report sales of $183.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $812.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.04 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ironSource by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

