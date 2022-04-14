Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86. Novavax reported earnings per share of ($3.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $22.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $29.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $22.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

Shares of NVAX traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.55. 3,913,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,921. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.34. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

