Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. OSI Systems also posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,303. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

