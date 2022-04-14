Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post $2.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.59. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $9.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $12.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $20.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $985.14. 1,082,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,685,702. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $923.98 and a 200 day moving average of $971.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.35 billion, a PE ratio of 201.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.