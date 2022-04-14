Brokerages Anticipate Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $112.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year sales of $539.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $549.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $612.90 million, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $626.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vivid Seats.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 330,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,023,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

