Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.19. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of AMRC traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.08. 509,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 over the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

