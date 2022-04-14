Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Announce $25.78 EPS

Brokerages predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $25.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $23.25 and the highest is $28.27. AutoZone reported earnings of $26.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $111.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $108.53 to $113.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $121.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $114.11 to $128.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

NYSE AZO traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,165.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,221.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,961.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,915.75.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

