Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the highest is $4.89. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 501.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $16.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $20.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $15.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CF Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CF Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $5,098,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.38. The stock had a trading volume of 155,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.