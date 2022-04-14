Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) to report $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $7.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $21.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.68 billion to $23.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 2,884,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642,618. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3072 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,877 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 772,725 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

