Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.89. CRA International reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.04 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 39,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.00. 21,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,158. The company has a market capitalization of $629 million, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. CRA International has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

