Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

TPVG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

