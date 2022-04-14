Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Veritone posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

VERI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritone has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $529.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.04.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

