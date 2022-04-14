Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) PT at C$90.30

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.30.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$82.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.34. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.9888871 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

