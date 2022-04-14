Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $3,384.16

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,382.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $43.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,597.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,932. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,702.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,791.49. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

