Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $37.50

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,104. The firm has a market cap of $632.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.