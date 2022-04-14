Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT at $59.00

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($70.65) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:APEMY traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $40.21. 759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $65.15.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

