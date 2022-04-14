Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Target Price at C$13.53

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at C$76,263.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,680 shares in the company, valued at C$4,587,562.79.

Shares of TSE BLDP opened at C$13.20 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.68 and a 1 year high of C$28.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.16.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

