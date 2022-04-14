Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Calix stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 404,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,345. Calix has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calix by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after buying an additional 385,576 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

