Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Price Target at GBX 1,036.25

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036.25 ($13.50).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRES shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.21) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.77) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 806.60 ($10.51). 1,094,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,194. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 717.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 807.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

Fresnillo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.